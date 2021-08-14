NEXT Financial Group Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 12.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Roku were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Roku in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Roku by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in Roku by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $357.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $406.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 464.41 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.36 and a 52 week high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $618.35 million. Roku had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company’s revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.89, for a total transaction of $7,797,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,797,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 16,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.77, for a total transaction of $6,550,864.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 402,276 shares of company stock valued at $158,297,115. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $519.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Roku from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Roku presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $449.76.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

