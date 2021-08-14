NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 16.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 52.2% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SOXX opened at $455.16 on Friday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $286.18 and a 12-month high of $471.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $444.98.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

