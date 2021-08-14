NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $405,000 Stock Position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 14.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,738 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 26,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 13,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. increased its position in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 316,456 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN FAX opened at $4.37 on Friday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.78 and a 1 year high of $4.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

