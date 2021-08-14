NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $464,000 Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Baidu were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,217,017 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,875,361,000 after purchasing an additional 467,284 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,127,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,866,767 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,439,157 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $530,639,000 after purchasing an additional 808,683 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in shares of Baidu by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,860,139 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $379,282,000 after purchasing an additional 289,964 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,723,940 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $375,043,000 after purchasing an additional 834,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIDU opened at $152.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.44. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $115.59 and a one year high of $354.82. The firm has a market cap of $51.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BIDU shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. HSBC cut their target price on Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Baidu from $332.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.26.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

