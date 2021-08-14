NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $499,000 Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ANET. Colony Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 13.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 0.6% during the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 37.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks stock opened at $364.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $369.13. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.96 and a 52-week high of $384.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.22, for a total value of $3,652,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,216 shares in the company, valued at $4,461,527.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.28, for a total value of $556,577.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,861.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 97,029 shares of company stock valued at $35,044,819. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.33.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.