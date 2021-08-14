NEXT Financial Group Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

NEXT Financial Group Inc decreased its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PGF. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $463,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth $307,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 238,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,509,000 after buying an additional 13,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 10,472.8% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 274,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,184,000 after buying an additional 271,979 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PGF opened at $19.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.17. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

