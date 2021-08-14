NFTb Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $352,964.00 (NFTB)

NFTb (CURRENCY:NFTB) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 14th. One NFTb coin can now be bought for about $0.0304 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. NFTb has a market cap of $3.22 million and $352,964.00 worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NFTb has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.99 or 0.00048749 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63.56 or 0.00134798 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $73.35 or 0.00155542 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003832 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,320.21 or 1.00350337 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.88 or 0.00862850 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NFTb Profile

NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,655,350 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket

Buying and Selling NFTb

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTb directly using U.S. dollars.

