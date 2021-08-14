NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) Short Interest Up 1,775.0% in July

NICE Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NCSYF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, an increase of 1,775.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

NCSYF opened at $272.00 on Friday. NICE has a 12 month low of $232.00 and a 12 month high of $272.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $272.00.

NICE Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

