Nichols (LON:NICL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Nichols plc (LON:NICL)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,450 ($18.94). Nichols shares last traded at GBX 1,405 ($18.36), with a volume of 14,040 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,472.11. The company has a market capitalization of £518.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 3.30.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.80 ($0.13) per share. This is an increase from Nichols’s previous dividend of $8.80. This represents a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. Nichols’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, and Sunkist brands.

