Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank. The company provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals primarily in northeast and central Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. “

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

NCBS has been the subject of several other research reports. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of NCBS stock opened at $75.13 on Thursday. Nicolet Bankshares has a 52-week low of $53.23 and a 52-week high of $86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $739.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.36.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 32.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Weyers acquired 3,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.50 per share, with a total value of $228,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. acquired 4,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.66 per share, with a total value of $315,707.70. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,307.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 4.8% during the second quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 6,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 5.6% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 1.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

Read More: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nicolet Bankshares (NCBS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.