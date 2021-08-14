Nimiq Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.01 Million (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 14th. Nimiq has a market cap of $40.31 million and $2.01 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nimiq has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,990.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,258.20 or 0.06933780 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $691.64 or 0.01471876 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $181.83 or 0.00386949 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.01 or 0.00146866 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $269.69 or 0.00573924 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.35 or 0.00351881 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006346 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.80 or 0.00306018 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq (NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,811,818,634 coins and its circulating supply is 8,150,318,634 coins. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

