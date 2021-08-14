Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NINTENDO LTD is the acknowledged worldwide leader in the creation of interactive entertainment. Nintendo has created such industry icons as Mario and Donkey Kong and launched franchises like The Legend of Zelda and Pokémon. Nintendo manufactures and markets hardware and software for its popular home video game systems, including Nintendo 64 and Game Boy – the world’s best-selling video game system. “

Get Nintendo alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NTDOY. Citigroup cut shares of Nintendo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Nintendo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, cut shares of Nintendo from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

Shares of Nintendo stock opened at $59.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.91. Nintendo has a 12-month low of $56.72 and a 12-month high of $82.55.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Nintendo had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 28.05%. Equities research analysts expect that Nintendo will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTDOY. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nintendo by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc bought a new position in shares of Nintendo in the 1st quarter valued at about $250,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nintendo by 235.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Nintendo by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 19,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Nintendo in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Company Profile

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump card and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, and others; as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machine.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nintendo (NTDOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nintendo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nintendo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.