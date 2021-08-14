NKN Achieves Market Cap of $289.74 Million (NKN)

NKN (CURRENCY:NKN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. Over the last week, NKN has traded up 35.2% against the dollar. NKN has a market capitalization of $289.74 million and approximately $35.13 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NKN coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000892 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002483 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00048141 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.70 or 0.00135074 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00036877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.68 or 0.00154399 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003646 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,411.64 or 0.99976261 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About NKN

NKN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins. The official message board for NKN is medium.com/nknetwork . The official website for NKN is nkn.org . The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

