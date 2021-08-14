nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.26 Million

Brokerages expect nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) to post $72.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $73.00 million and the lowest is $71.51 million. nLIGHT reported sales of $61.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 17.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full-year sales of $274.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $268.10 million to $281.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $320.29 million, with estimates ranging from $303.90 million to $333.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow nLIGHT.

Get nLIGHT alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on LASR shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on nLIGHT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. nLIGHT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.40.

NASDAQ LASR traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $26.47. The company had a trading volume of 242,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,825. nLIGHT has a 52 week low of $19.74 and a 52 week high of $46.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.90 and a beta of 2.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,886,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,554,000 after buying an additional 192,351 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,790,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,524,000 after buying an additional 176,148 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,459,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,097,000 after buying an additional 110,990 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,679,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,224,000 after buying an additional 166,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,874,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,008,000 after buying an additional 29,631 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on nLIGHT (LASR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.