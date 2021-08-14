Nocturne Acquisition (OTCMKTS:MBTCU) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Nocturne Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:MBTCU)’s share price was down 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.97 and last traded at $9.97. Approximately 1,384 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 23,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.23.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $8,000,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $5,000,000. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $5,000,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nocturne Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nocturne Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,500,000.

Nocturne Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the disruptive technology market. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in La Jolla, California.

