Nord/LB Analysts Give Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) a €28.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Baader Bank set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on Evonik Industries in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €31.94 ($37.58).

Shares of Evonik Industries stock opened at €29.58 ($34.80) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €28.75. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 12 month high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

