Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.400-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Northwest Natural from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Williams Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Natural from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of NWN stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.53. The stock had a trading volume of 100,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,024. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Northwest Natural has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $56.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.48.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $148.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is presently 83.48%.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

