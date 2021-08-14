Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Novan had a negative return on equity of 1,050.18% and a negative net margin of 708.75%.

Novan stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $155.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. Novan has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.53.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOVN. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Novan from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Novan in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Novan in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Novan stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 258,617 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,196 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of Novan worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

About Novan

Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, provides nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

