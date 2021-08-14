Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Novan had a negative return on equity of 1,050.18% and a negative net margin of 708.75%.
Novan stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $155.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 4.80. Novan has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.53.
A number of brokerages have commented on NOVN. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Novan from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Novan in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Novan in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock.
About Novan
Novan, Inc, a clinical development-stage biotechnology company, provides nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.
Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?
Receive News & Ratings for Novan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.