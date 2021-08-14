Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Novonix Limited (OTCMKTS:NVNXF) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 132,200 shares, a drop of 77.7% from the July 15th total of 593,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 861,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NVNXF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 679,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,161. Novonix has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $4.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.96.

About Novonix

Novonix Limited develops and supplies battery materials, equipment, and services to the lithium-ion battery market in North America. The company operates through three segments: Graphite Exploration and Mining, Battery Technology, and Battery Materials. The Graphite Exploration and Mining segment explores for graphite in Australia.

