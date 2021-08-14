Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.100-$1.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $700 million-$730 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $730.56 million.Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.300-$4.500 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nu Skin Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.60.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

NYSE:NUS traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.76. The company had a trading volume of 271,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,553. Nu Skin Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $44.23 and a fifty-two week high of $63.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.15.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $704.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

In other news, CAO James D. Thomas sold 10,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $637,140.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,071,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $376,836.00. Insiders sold 41,269 shares of company stock worth $2,440,645 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

Featured Article: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.