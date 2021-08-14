Nuggets (NUG) Price Up 99.8% Over Last Week

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded up 82.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 14th. Nuggets has a market capitalization of $3.17 million and approximately $225.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nuggets has traded 99.8% higher against the US dollar. One Nuggets coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002429 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00047671 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.53 or 0.00135132 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $71.08 or 0.00153588 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003615 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,163.75 or 0.99756546 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $405.13 or 0.00875451 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 coins and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 coins. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nuggets is nuggets.life

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nuggets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nuggets using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

