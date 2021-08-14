Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 47,420 Shares of Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 426,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,420 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tyme Technologies were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Tyme Technologies during the first quarter worth about $52,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Tyme Technologies by 185.7% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in Tyme Technologies during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Quilter Plc raised its stake in Tyme Technologies by 138.8% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 50,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 29,139 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Tyme Technologies by 27.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 13,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyme Technologies alerts:

In other news, insider Steve Hoffman sold 156,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $187,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,680,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,416,267.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $26,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,598,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,224,095.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 672,575 shares of company stock worth $847,812 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TYME opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $177.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 0.98. Tyme Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $4.99.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01).

About Tyme Technologies

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

Read More: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyme Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyme Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.