Nuveen Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,395 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,023 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in HC2 were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in HC2 by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 612,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 173,333 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in HC2 during the first quarter valued at about $1,544,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in HC2 by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 349,074 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 121,540 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of HC2 by 2.2% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 190,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HC2 by 1,286.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 157,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 145,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Get HC2 alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HCHC opened at $3.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.89. HC2 Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.06 and a 12-month high of $4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $288.71 million, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

In other HC2 news, Director Avram A. Glazer bought 23,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $92,512.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Avram A. Glazer bought 16,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $64,116.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 350,218 shares of company stock worth $1,387,643 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

About HC2

HC2 Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides construction, insurance, life sciences, broadcasting, and other services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company models, details, fabricates, and erects structural steel for commercial and industrial, and infrastructure construction projects, including building and office complexes, hotels and casinos, convention centers, sports arenas and stadiums, shopping malls, hospitals, dams, bridges, mines, and power plants.

Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HCHC).

Receive News & Ratings for HC2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HC2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.