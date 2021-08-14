Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $741,000 Stake in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,910 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Enzo Biochem worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENZ. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Enzo Biochem by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Enzo Biochem by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,938 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 9,827 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Enzo Biochem during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Enzo Biochem during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ENZ opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $150.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.44. Enzo Biochem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $4.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.12.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The medical research company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

