Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 385,140 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 21,715 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 74.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 199,204 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 85,105 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 224.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,935 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

NASDAQ ACRX opened at $1.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.32. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $2.94. The company has a market capitalization of $139.35 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 0.85.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.53 million. Analysts anticipate that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. The company's lead product candidate is DSUVIA, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain.

