Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 4,500 Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,967 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Grupo Financiero Galicia worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 473.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the first quarter worth $77,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the first quarter worth $101,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 201.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,711 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 10,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 18.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. 5.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Grupo Financiero Galicia stock opened at $8.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $11.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.78.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA is a holding company, which engages in banking, insurance, and the issuance of certificates of deposit through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Banks, Ecosistema Naranja X, Insurance, Other Businesses, and Adjustments. The Banks segment includes the banking business operation results.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.