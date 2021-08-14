Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 6,079 Shares of Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,079 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Western New England Bancorp were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 192,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 61,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Western New England Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WNEB opened at $8.76 on Friday. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $9.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $204.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.26.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 8.19%. Sell-side analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

