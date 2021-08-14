Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 953 Shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of South Plains Financial worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPFI. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in South Plains Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in South Plains Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in South Plains Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $331,000. Institutional investors own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SPFI opened at $23.83 on Friday. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $11.52 and a one year high of $25.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $427.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.50.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 16.81%. Sell-side analysts expect that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. This is an increase from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. South Plains Financial’s payout ratio is presently 14.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

