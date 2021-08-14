Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) Short Interest Update

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, an increase of 364.3% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $181,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $743,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $446,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund by 235.3% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 490,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,996,000 after acquiring an additional 344,515 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NAN opened at $15.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.10. Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $15.69.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.052 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%.

About Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen New York Quality Municipal Income Fund is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal, and New York State and New York City income tax and to enhance portfolio value. The company was founded on May 26, 1999 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

