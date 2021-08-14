NXM Price Tops $124.10 on Major Exchanges (NXM)

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. NXM has a market capitalization of $795.62 million and $8,050.00 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NXM coin can currently be purchased for $124.10 or 0.00264306 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NXM has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NXM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00057368 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002129 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00015307 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $411.95 or 0.00877401 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.39 or 0.00105190 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00043983 BTC.

About NXM

NXM is a coin. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,906,701 coins and its circulating supply is 6,411,328 coins. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io . The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual . NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. “

Buying and Selling NXM

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.