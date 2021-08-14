Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Announces $0.28 Dividend

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR) declared a dividend on Saturday, August 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, September 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of BKOR stock opened at $17.67 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.37. Oak Ridge Financial Services has a 1 year low of $11.05 and a 1 year high of $17.75. The firm has a market cap of $47.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.77.

About Oak Ridge Financial Services

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services.

