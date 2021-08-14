Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Hits New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $29.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oatly Group traded as low as 16.87 and last traded at 17.00, with a volume of 45265 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at 17.41.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist began coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Oatly Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 30.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 22.04.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

