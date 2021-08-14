Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Price Target Lowered to $29.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on OTLY. Truist began coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Nordea Equity Research began coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 30.83.

Shares of OTLY stock opened at 16.87 on Thursday. Oatly Group has a fifty-two week low of 16.70 and a fifty-two week high of 29.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 22.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OTLY. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new stake in Oatly Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

