OAX Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $584,988.00 (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 14th. Over the last week, OAX has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar. One OAX coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000420 BTC on major exchanges. OAX has a total market capitalization of $14.97 million and approximately $584,988.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OAX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.79 or 0.00057804 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00015497 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $410.07 or 0.00884749 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00104048 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00044476 BTC.

About OAX

OAX (CRYPTO:OAX) is a coin. It launched on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,896,351 coins. The official website for OAX is oax.org . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

Buying and Selling OAX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.