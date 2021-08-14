Observer (OBSR) Price Up 71.5% Over Last Week

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 14th. In the last seven days, Observer has traded 71.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Observer has a market capitalization of $18.11 million and approximately $3.54 million worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Observer coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.22 or 0.00057603 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00015648 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $414.20 or 0.00876456 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00107101 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00043822 BTC.

About Observer

Observer (OBSR) is a coin. Its launch date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Observer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Observer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

