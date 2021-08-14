Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 2,386 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,036% compared to the average daily volume of 210 put options.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.08.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 5,574 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $518,437.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $2,838,333.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,881,618.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,988 shares of company stock valued at $3,696,331 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OLLI. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 171,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,015,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 217,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,788,000 after acquiring an additional 13,777 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,479,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.2% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $85.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 1 year low of $75.75 and a 1 year high of $123.52.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.13 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

