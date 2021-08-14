Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ondas Holdings Inc. is a developer of private licensed wireless data networks for mission-critical industrial markets, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ondas Networks Inc. It serves utilities, oil and gas, transportation and government entities. Ondas Holdings Inc. is based in Sunnyvale, United States. “

Get Ondas alerts:

Shares of ONDS opened at $7.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.91. The stock has a market cap of $259.32 million and a PE ratio of -11.55. Ondas has a 52-week low of $5.69 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ondas will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Ondas news, Director Derek Reisfield bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $41,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,771.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONDS. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ondas during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in shares of Ondas during the 1st quarter valued at about $857,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Ondas during the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Ondas during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Ondas during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.36% of the company’s stock.

Ondas Company Profile

Ondas Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of wireless radio systems for secure, wide area mission-critical business-to-business networks. Its products include FullMAX network, which gives end-to-end IP connectivity, allowing utilities to extend secure corporate networks into the far reaches of service territories.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ondas (ONDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ondas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ondas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.