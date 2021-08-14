OneRoot Network Market Capitalization Tops $750,480.71 (RNT)

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 14th. OneRoot Network has a total market capitalization of $750,480.71 and $511,368.00 worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OneRoot Network has traded 41.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One OneRoot Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OneRoot Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00058034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00015582 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.97 or 0.00884875 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00103848 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00044470 BTC.

OneRoot Network Profile

OneRoot Network (CRYPTO:RNT) is a coin. Its launch date was November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 coins. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OneRoot Network is www.oneroot.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling OneRoot Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OneRoot Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneRoot Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OneRoot Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OneRoot Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.