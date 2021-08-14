Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) & Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) Critical Analysis

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) and Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Onto Innovation and Autoscope Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Onto Innovation 0 0 3 0 3.00 Autoscope Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Onto Innovation currently has a consensus price target of $88.67, suggesting a potential upside of 22.82%. Given Onto Innovation’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Onto Innovation is more favorable than Autoscope Technologies.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Onto Innovation and Autoscope Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Onto Innovation $556.50 million 6.39 $31.02 million $1.93 37.40 Autoscope Technologies $13.17 million 2.90 $1.06 million N/A N/A

Onto Innovation has higher revenue and earnings than Autoscope Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Onto Innovation and Autoscope Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Onto Innovation 10.16% 8.96% 7.72% Autoscope Technologies 21.70% 14.86% 13.76%

Risk & Volatility

Onto Innovation has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Autoscope Technologies has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.6% of Onto Innovation shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.3% of Autoscope Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Onto Innovation shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of Autoscope Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Onto Innovation beats Autoscope Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation, Inc. engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Wilmington, MA.

About Autoscope Technologies

Autoscope Technologies Corp. engages in the development of above-ground detection technology, applications and solutions. It offers real-time reaction capabilities and in-depth analytics. The company is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

