Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.850-$0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $190 million-$200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.72 million.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onto Innovation currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.75.
NYSE ONTO traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $72.19. 246,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,803. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.66. Onto Innovation has a 52-week low of $28.08 and a 52-week high of $79.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.16 and a beta of 1.24.
In other Onto Innovation news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $127,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,729,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $30,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,110,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,720 shares of company stock valued at $9,610,959. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
About Onto Innovation
Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.
