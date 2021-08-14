Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Updates Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.850-$0.990 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $190 million-$200 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $181.72 million.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Onto Innovation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Onto Innovation currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.75.

NYSE ONTO traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $72.19. 246,387 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,803. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.66. Onto Innovation has a 52-week low of $28.08 and a 52-week high of $79.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.16 and a beta of 1.24.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 10.16%. Research analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Onto Innovation news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $127,908.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,729,869.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $30,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 188,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,110,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,720 shares of company stock valued at $9,610,959. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

