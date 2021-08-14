Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 24.95% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Ontrak, Inc. is an AI and telehealth enabled, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company. The company’s Predict-Recommend-Engage(TM) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends effective care pathways. Ontrak, Inc., formerly known as Catasys Inc., is based in United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OTRK. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Ontrak from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Ontrak from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

OTRK opened at $24.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.22. Ontrak has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $448.10 million, a PE ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 2.20.

Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.21. Ontrak had a negative net margin of 20.77% and a negative return on equity of 54.79%. The firm had revenue of $26.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ontrak will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ontrak news, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 22,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total value of $871,472.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Terren S. Peizer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $354,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 385,987 shares of company stock valued at $11,942,847 over the last 90 days. 53.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ontrak in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ontrak by 118.8% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc provides data analytics based behavioral health management and integrated treatment services to health plans. It offers services through its platform OnTrak solution which is designed to improve member health and at the same time, lower costs to the insurer for underserved populations where behavioral health conditions cause or exacerbate co-existing medical conditions.

