OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OpGen, Inc. is a microbial genetics analysis company. The Company offers optical mapping services for analysis of microbial, yeast and fungal genomic architecture. OpGen, Inc. headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland. “

Shares of NASDAQ:OPGN opened at $2.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.51. OpGen has a one year low of $1.63 and a one year high of $4.37. The company has a market cap of $99.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -0.57.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. OpGen had a negative net margin of 838.33% and a negative return on equity of 120.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OpGen will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in OpGen in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of OpGen during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 5.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OpGen Company Profile

OpGen, Inc, a precision medicine company, engages in developing molecular information products and services in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious diseases. It also helps clinicians with information about life threatening infections, enhance patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms.

