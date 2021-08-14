Oppenheimer Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.75) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.71). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Marinus Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.95) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.11) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.24) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNS opened at $12.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $448.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.26. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.64.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNS. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 694.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

