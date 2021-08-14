OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 179.55% and a negative return on equity of 1,275.55%.

Shares of OPTN traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,882. OptiNose has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $5.55. The stock has a market cap of $139.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.44.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OPTN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on OptiNose from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptiNose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on OptiNose from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

