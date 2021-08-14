Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc raised its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the quarter. Oracle accounts for about 0.8% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in Oracle were worth $3,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at $364,127,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 20.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after buying an additional 2,539,796 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Oracle by 28.9% in the first quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,281,936 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $370,633,000 after buying an additional 1,184,324 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 23.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,707,755 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $330,344,000 after buying an additional 892,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Oracle by 7.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,134,452 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $781,305,000 after buying an additional 755,333 shares in the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $3,001,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $9,547,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,547,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,050 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORCL. Zacks Investment Research cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. lifted their price objective on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.38.

Shares of ORCL traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,610,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,130,979. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.75. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $53.66 and a twelve month high of $91.34. The company has a market cap of $252.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.