Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 456,628 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 789,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Oracle were worth $35,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Oracle by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,031,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,796 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 2.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,341,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,006,375,000 after purchasing an additional 407,791 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Oracle by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,134,452 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $781,305,000 after purchasing an additional 755,333 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Oracle by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 10,211,050 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $716,509,000 after purchasing an additional 444,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,626,080 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $535,122,000 after purchasing an additional 510,455 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total transaction of $11,731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,731,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050 in the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ORCL stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.38. The stock had a trading volume of 6,610,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,130,979. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $53.66 and a 1-year high of $91.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The stock has a market cap of $252.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Oracle from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

