OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.01). OraSure Technologies reported earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover OraSure Technologies.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.06). OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 1.92%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OSUR. Raymond James increased their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of OraSure Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.90.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,224,000. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of OraSure Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,404,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,396,000 after purchasing an additional 70,409 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,294 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in OraSure Technologies by 294.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in OraSure Technologies by 20.9% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,671,405 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $42,845,000 after buying an additional 634,826 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSUR opened at $10.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $782.74 million, a P/E ratio of -155.26 and a beta of -0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.43. OraSure Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $17.79.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

