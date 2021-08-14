Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 213 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MUSA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Murphy USA by 498.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA stock opened at $152.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.06. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.08 and a 1 year high of $159.00.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 2.28%. On average, research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 10.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James raised Murphy USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

