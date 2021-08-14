Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $100,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EPRT opened at $31.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 59.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.18 and a 1-year high of $31.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.45. The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 3.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.27%.

EPRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.94.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

