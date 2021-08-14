Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 12.1% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 11.5% during the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 90.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FCFS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of FirstCash in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th.

FCFS opened at $82.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 0.83. FirstCash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $84.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $389.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.94 million. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that FirstCash, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. operations and Latin America operations. The U. S. Operations segment includes all pawn and consumer loan operations in the U. S. The Latin America Operations segment consists of all pawn and consumer loan operations in Latin America, which includes operations in Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Colombia.

